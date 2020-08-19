Time flies and it is hard to believe that the annual Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive is just a few days away, on Aug. 26-27 at the Doubletree by Hilton in downtown Manchester.
It does not seem possible that it has been 37 years since I rolled up my sleeve for the first one at the Red Cross facility on Reservoir Avenue and received my first of many of Mrs. Singer’s fabulous chocolate cookies!
This event has grown into a nationally recognized program and this year I am asking one and all to join in and make it one of the biggest ever as the need is especially urgent due to present worldwide conditions. This country’s veterans have always responded positively to emergencies and I want to take advantage of that spirit by asking all who can to participate. Call it “veterans still serving.”
I have issued a challenge to my home American Legion Post to come out in numbers that will set a record and it CAN be done if everyone gets on board. This includes Legionnaires, spouses, Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and family.
Henry J. Sweeney Post 2 is registered as a corporate team and you just sign in as you enter. This opportunity is available to any organization registering 10 or more donors, and all groups will be eligible for special drawings. My hope is that ALL veterans will take part as a showing that we support our community. We care!
Sound good? There is more. Each and every donor will receive a complimentary T-shirt, plus vouchers, coupons and tickets from sponsors and supporters. Join us and be part of the record setters!
During this difficult period, if I were confined at an assisted living facility and family and friends couldn’t visit me due to current mandates, I might be a little disappointed. So with that in mind, I am sending out a VERY HAPPY 90th BIRTHDAY WISH (8/25) to Korean War veteran Jack Meisel and invite you to do the same: c/o The Arbors, 70 Hawthorne Drive, Bedford NH 03110. He’s a first-ballot shoo-in to the NICE GUY HALL OF FAME!
Al Heidenreich is past commander of Henry J. Sweeney American Legion Post 2. Write to Al with your questions and comments at alanheidenreich@aol.com.