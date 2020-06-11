HAPPY (almost) birthdays! June 14, 1775, is the 240-year anniversary of the oldest and best of the United States of America’s military services (OK, I am biased), the U.S. Army and, no, I am not one of the original members.
On June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress of this fledgling nation adopted a resolution establishing the first official flag. The decree mandated that this ensign should contain 13 alternating red and white stripes in recognition of the 13 original states and the union also contain 13 white stars on a blue field representing a new “constellation.”
One of my favorite historical quotes is attributed to George Washington when he described the newly adopted flag. “We take the stars from Heaven, the red from our mother country, separating it by white stripes, thus showing that we have separated from her, and white stripes shall go down to posterity representing liberty.”
Please note that when I refer to this great country of ours, I always use United States of America because that is who we are. America is a group of continents of which we are geographically a relatively small part of. Aren’t you glad you tuned in today? I digress. The United States flag is a symbol and as such is only a piece of cloth, but can sum up our nation’s history in many different ways to many different people, but is a worldwide sign of freedom, opportunity, hope and respect.
There is a long history of misinformation surrounding Old Glory. It would take a lot more space than available here but despite many well-meaning attempts at making her desecration illegal, none has succeeded.
I have been asked by a number of readers to answer questions regarding flag etiquette guidelines, rules, laws (there are none) and procedures. The cop-out answer is there is no one-size-fits-all solution due to the variety and volume of individual situations.
One aspect of flag etiquette is the amount of casket-sized flags that families had in an attic, closet or drawer. Are they recyclable or usable? The answer is a definite “maybe.” They can and should be utilized and may be flown, but only under code rules and proper conditions. Their size (9-by-5) precludes their posting on an average home flagpole, so a pole at least 30-by-35 is required. Problem? Maybe.
Consider a donation to a veterans organization, school, church, town or city public building, or worthy nonprofit, in the name of your loved one. Give it some thought. We did. Love to hear from you. An old saying says “time heals all wound.” I will add that time may not wait, so let us work together to heal the split. If we cannot shake a hand, let’s wave a hand. As we honor Flag Day on the 14th (Sunday), I remind one and all that no one has ever disrespected a flag of the USA if they were part of a family who was presented one. May the God of your choice bless and protect you.