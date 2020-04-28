Manchester’s annual Memorial Day parade on May 25 is on hold pending a decision by the powers that be.
But considering all the factors and logistics involved, I would call it iffy at best. Too many loose ends would have to come together to make it happen. A possible ceremony at Veteran’s Park has been proposed, and is under consideration, but it would take all things to fall into place for anything to happen.
Confused? Welcome aboard.
The American Legion regional baseball playoffs and World Series have been cancelled, but New Hampshire is one of three states refusing to throw in the towel and still trying to hold a regular season.
Again, it will be like shoveling sand against the tide, but New Hampshire chairman Rick Harvey is heading a yeoman’s effort to give it life. The season would begin on or about June 1. Final decision time is May 22.
I went over all the details with Rick on what has to happen to make it fly and it is mind boggling!
“It’s all about the kids” is his reason for pursuing the matter. I have met so many men and women like that in youth activities over the years.
Good luck, Rick.
Now more than ever, as the effects of the pandemic wear on us, it is especially important to remember those who are more or less confined. We must remember them and let them know that they may be sometimes unintentionally overlooked, but they are definitely not forgotten.
A note, card email or phone call would go a long way to pick up a person’s spirit. I use them all at different times but my favorite is a phone call. It is the closest thing to an in-person visit and so very rewarding. I had a great “visit” with the widow of an old friend the other day who just observed her 94th birthday and it was a blast.
Her remaining family members live out of state and were unable to travel due to current restrictions, so it was a lucky hit. She had a great time but I assure you I had a better one!
I have been pretty much able to maintain my goal of three contacts per day and I love every minute of it. Try it. It works.