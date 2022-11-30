Forget Black Friday. For hundreds of Granite Staters, the real start of the holiday season is this Saturday.
That’s the day volunteers of all ages will gather at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen to place wreaths at the graves of those laid to rest there.
Cemetery Director Shawn Buck said the annual Wreaths for Boscawen event, sponsored by the Blue Star Mothers of New Hampshire, has broad appeal.
“I think it resonates with a lot of people,” he said. “A lot more kids come to this event than any other event; it’s not even close.”
For many parents, the wreath-laying event is a “teaching moment,” Buck said.
“It allows families to talk about the sacrifices of veterans,” he said. “They lay down a wreath and say: This is our way to remember this person at the holidays.”
Indeed, organizers encourage volunteers to take their time while placing wreaths, pausing to say the names on the headstones, and on the grave markers nearby. It’s meant to be a “reverent” event, not a race, Buck said.
Here’s what the Blue Star Mothers website suggests for the day: “Say their names out loud. Praise their service and sacrifice. Most of all … Never forget them.”
For families who have loved lost ones, Buck said, that loss can “hurt a little deeper around the holidays.” Seeing a wreath on their loved one’s grave, laid there by a grateful stranger, can bring comfort, he said.
An opening ceremony will be held at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the Circle of Flags.
Six stations will be set up around the cemetery to distribute the 22-inch balsam wreaths and red bows. Each person can take two wreaths to start and can return to take two more until all the wreaths have been placed.
Buck expects at least 500 volunteers will be on hand to distribute about 2,000 wreaths this year.
He urges people to arrive early.
“By 11, the wreaths will probably be gone,” he said.
Parking on cemetery grounds is limited to elderly and disabled guests. Everyone else can park across the street from the cemetery and along Route 3.
A NH tradition
The cemetery previously participated in the national Wreaths Across America event, but a few years ago decided to host its own event with the Blue Star Mothers instead.
The cemetery now purchases its wreaths from Three Rivers Wreaths and Plant Company in Franklin. “We like the idea of buying wreaths from a New Hampshire company, supporting New Hampshire jobs,” Buck said.
For many, Wreaths for Boscawen is an annual tradition.
A group of employees from Eversource participates every year. This year, they’re donating 130 wreaths to decorate the columbaria, flagpoles and cemetery buildings, Buck said.
A Center Harbor group called Humble Grunt Work raised funds for 500 wreaths to Boscawen this year.
Buck said he often gets asked why the cemetery doesn’t decorate every grave for the holidays. He usually explains that likely would cost around $60,000 and he gently suggests a better use for some of that money.
“Think about all the good things we could do in our community,” he said. “What if we took half the money and donated it to hungry veterans, homeless veterans, veterans with PTSD?”
When the holidays are over, volunteers — albeit not as many — will return to the Boscawen cemetery to remove the wreaths.
Buck would love to hear from anyone who could use the greenery at that time. “I’ve heard goats will eat them,” he said.
He did have a farmer come by one year to pick up about 50 wreaths for his animals.
The rest get burned.
“It feels like kind of a waste,” Buck said. “If I can feed a goat, great.”
For more information, or to donate, visit bluestarmothersofnh.org/wreaths-for-boscawen.