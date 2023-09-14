Antrim man indicted for falsely claiming disability to get VA benefits Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Sep 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save An Antrim man has been indicted in federal court for allegedly obtaining disabled veteran benefits through fraud for nearly 20 years.Christopher Stultz, 49, is charged with making false statements to the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office, which is prosecuting the case.Stultz "falsely represented … that he was unable to use both his feet, thus obtaining veteran disability benefits that he was not entitled to for almost two decades," the statement said.If convicted in U.S. District Court in Concord, he faces up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 or twice the lost funds, whichever is greater.The VA's Office of the Inspector General led the investigation into the case. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY ‘Like a Russian roulette’: US military firefighters grapple with unknowns of PFAS exposure {{title}} Most Popular Manchester vet elected to national Legion post VA grant funding helping to prevent veteran suicides Veterans in Brief Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage