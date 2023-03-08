Applications for the 2023 sessions of American Legion New Hampshire Boys State and American Legion Auxiliary Granite Girls State are now available.
Applications available for Boys and Girls State.
- Provided by NH American Legion
-
-
Applications for the 2023 sessions of American Legion New Hampshire Boys State and American Legion Auxiliary Granite Girls State are now available.
Copies of the application forms and program information have been mailed to every New Hampshire high school and homeschool association, as well as local American Legion posts. Additional copies are available online at www.nhboysstate.org and https://alagranitegirlsstate.wordpress.com/.
Boys State and Girls State are for students who have finished their junior year of high school, and are non-partisan programs that are now in their eighth decade of providing classroom and practical instruction in civics to New Hampshire’s high school students.
Each year, over 150 young people from across the state assemble to learn about New Hampshire’s system of self-government. In the process, they interact with municipal officials, lawmakers, elected officeholders, law-enforcement personnel, veterans, and their high-performing peers.
Boys State and Girls State are strictly non-partisan: representatives of all major political parties are invited and are represented throughout the week. Students are encouraged to share their own views on issues of public importance.
Four of the students who attend the New Hampshire programs will be among the 196 national-level finalists — selected from the more than 30,000 Boys State and Girls State delegates nationwide — who will travel to Boys Nation and Girls Nation in July and represent New Hampshire in Washington, D.C., at the expense of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. Program attendees are also eligible to apply for more than $10,000 in scholarships.
The 2023 programs will take place at Saint Anselm College in Manchester from Sunday, June 25 through Friday, June 30.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.