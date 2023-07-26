Aroma Joe’s has opened a location in the Manchester VA Medical Center at 781 Smyth Road.
This is the company’s first-ever location within a VA Medical Center. Aroma Joe’s features handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks, flavored beverages, energy drinks and all-day food options.
This location is owned and operated by Robert and Tracy Hanson, who have been with the company for eight years and own three other New Hampshire stores.
“Although I did not serve in the U.S. Armed Forces, my younger brother and father-in-law did. I’m appreciative of what our veterans have done to secure the freedoms we have in the United States, so giving back to the some who have given so much is important to me,” said Robert Hanson.
The location’s manager, Ciara Fay, has an especially personal connection to this location: her late brother received treatment there when he was medically discharged from the U.S. Air Force in 2016. “Although my brother is sadly no longer with us, I know he would be so proud of our franchise, and Aroma Joe’s as a whole. We’re honored to be the first ever location inside a VA hospital — giving back to those who have given so much to us and our country,” said Fay.
“Aroma Joe’s is about positively impacting people and we are excited to open a location to serve our local veteran community,” said Aroma Joe’s CEO Loren Goodridge. “As a proud veteran, I know how critical local VAs are and we are excited to provide them with a great place to fuel their day.”