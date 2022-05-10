World-renowned artist Christopher J. Ward led an art class for veterans last week at the Currier Museum’s new Art For Vets studio in Manchester, kicking off a new campaign to raise money for veteran art therapy classes.
Art is a critical path to healing for any veteran struggling with PTS, PTS or traumatic brain injuries. The Currier now has art programs for active duty, veterans and their families.
Ward is an American landscape and maritime painter best known for the rich luminosity and detail of his work. Ward’s paintings resonate his own independence through concept and method while simultaneously paying tribute to the maritime tradition he continues.
Whereas dated merchant records, archived architectural documents, old photographs and historic maps provide an exciting initial vision for Ward, it is his own experiences, feelings and imagination of the locations and subjects that articulate the paintings from start to finish.
M. Melissa Wolfe, a curator at the Columbus Museum of Art, writes, “Ward’s contribution to this genre is fresh and original, as equally enlivened by the boldness of a personal vision as it is unencumbered by expressions of indebtedness.”
Ward and Andy Crews have donated a limited number of prints of Ward’s newest painting, the “USS Raleigh, Piscataqua River, Portsmouth, New Hampshire” to Arts With A Mission (a program of Swim With A Mission) to raise money and help to create more art therapy programs for veterans in New Hampshire.
Ward understands the power that art therapy can provide and wants every veteran that is struggling to be able to experience the healing powers it can provide. This beautiful historic rendering of the USS Raleigh in 1776 will be available in a limited number of signed and unique remarqued prints (an original drawing, sketch or painting done in the margins of a print).
To learn more or purchase a limited edition print, go to www.SWAM.org. To learn more about art therapy programs, visit www.currier.org.