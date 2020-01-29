AS WE close out the month, the VA is reminding veterans that January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. The awareness campaign gives us yet another reason to address cervical health and the importance of getting regular screenings.
Cancer that starts in cells of the cervix is called cervical cancer. Cervical cancer can spread from the cervix to other parts of the body. This spread is called metastasis. The more cancer spreads, the harder it is to treat.
Cervical cancer was once the number one cause of cancer-related deaths in women.
Since more people are being screened, the number of cervical cancer deaths in the United States has dropped by more than 50%.
Cervical cancer is one of the most treatable cancers if found early. A Pap smear looks for cancer and pre-cancerous cervical cells. Screening for the human papillomavirus (HPV), which causes most cervical cancers, often leads to early detection.
Screening doesn’t prevent cancer, but it can save your life by finding cancer as early as possible.
In addition to screening, there’s a vaccination to prevent HPV. It’s most effective if given during childhood, but adults can benefit from it, too.
Depending on your age and current health, you can be screened in three- or five-year increments. For female veterans between the ages of 21 and 29, the VA recommends a Pap test every three years.
For female veterans between the ages of 30 and 65, the VA recommends one of three options:
• A Pap test every three years.
• Both the Pap and HPV tests every five years.
• An HPV test every five years.
Speak to your VA health care team about scheduling a cervical cancer screening, a Pap test or an HPV test at your local VA facility as soon as possible if you have concerns.
Contact your doctor by using My HealtheVet’s Secure Messaging (sign in required) if you’re interested in setting up an appointment.
Your results can be viewed in a Blue Button report. Veterans with a Premium account can see radiologists’ notes from such screenings.
Remember: You can text the Women Veterans Call Center at 1-855-VA-WOMEN, chat online via real-time messaging or visit www.womenshealth.va.gov for more information.