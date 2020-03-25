THE HEALTH and safety of veterans, staff and visitors is the Manchester VA’s highest priority. The VA Manchester Medical Center took early action to protect these individuals’ safety, and asks them to assist.
The Manchester VA has aligned virtual care technologies to support veterans’ continued wellness. The Manchester VA Medical Center encourages all veterans to consider virtual care. The VA’s virtual care options may be a safer first step than an in-person visit, where you or others could be exposed to potential bugs and viruses. Virtual care empowers you to: contact your VA provider (and health care team) through My HealtheVet’s secure messaging, receive treatment by telephone, or have appointments with your Manchester VA providers through VA Video Connect. Virtual care for the veteran means care in the comfort of his or her home that is convenient and supports greater wellness for all.
What is My HealtheVet?
All veterans can use My HealtheVet at myhealth.va.gov. VA patients with Basic and Advanced accounts can refill VA prescriptions and access trusted health libraries as well as journals and self-entered health information. Veterans with a My HealtheVet Premium account have the highest level of access to additional My HealtheVet features. These include a VA Health Summary, where you can download, view and share your VA medical record with non-VA providers. Another feature is Secure Messaging, which is one way to communicate with your VA health care team.
Many of the mobile apps are available to all veterans and/or care teams. To use some of the apps, veterans must receive care through the VA and have a Premium account. The apps, as well as more information on how to access them, can be found at mobile.va.gov/appstore.
If you need assistance with the access, contact the Manchester VA’s My HealtheVet coordinator at 800-892-8384, ext. 2291.
What about in-person visits?
While virtual connected care can work in many instances, there are times your provider will want to see you.
For your safety, entrance to the facility and Community Based Outpatient Clinics has been restricted to employees and patients with an appointment. Veterans with a scheduled appointment should anticipate pre-screening wellness calls, and, where possible, your providers will be encouraging virtual care. If you are sick, they may ask you to hold off visiting the medical center until you are well, or they may provide you with other guidance.
Veterans are asked to call the medical center at 800-892-8384, ext. 3199, before they visit.
Anticipate screening at the Mountain Entrance at the main campus, and at the entrances of the Conway, Somersworth and Tilton VA locations and the VA’s Brady Sullivan Tower suite. The clinical screening team will ask you the reason for your visit, and will ask routine COVID-19 screening questions. Any testing required is being done in collaboration with the state Department of Health and Human Services on a case-by-case basis. Your support is appreciated; the VA’s goal is your safety.
Should I go to the VA in an emergency?
Manchester VA Urgent Care is not equipped to support medical emergencies, and the Manchester VA does not have an emergency room.
If you experience life-threatening symptoms, like chest pain, difficulty breathing, significant bleeding, severe pain, dizziness, weakness, severe vomiting, stroke symptoms or head injury, call 911.
Other notes
The Manchester VA’s Community Living Center (nursing home) is closed to visitors. No cases of COVID-19 have been identified within the CLC.
Large VA gathering events have been canceled to support the health and welfare of veterans, staff and the community at large.
To get the VA’s latest updates on the coronavirus, visit https://tinyurl.com/wuqarzf.