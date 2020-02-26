February is Heart Month. Review your overall health practice and connect with your provider to learn about the steps you can take today to help your heart be there for your tomorrows.
The Manchester VA’s challenge to you is to keep your health practice vibrant over the next year and to then review your accomplishments come February 2021.
Did you know more than 30% of enrolled veterans have heart problems?
According to the American Heart Association, nearly half of American adults are affected by cardiovascular disease (CVD).
The Manchester VA cardiology clinic is here to help veterans manage their CVD.
If you need cardiology services, Manchester VA Medical Center Cardiology provides diagnosis and management for patients with a variety of heart disorders, such as coronary artery disease, congenital heart disease, cardiomyopathy, heart failure, complex cardiac arrhythmias, valvular disease and more.
CVD can be successfully managed with lifestyle change and appropriate medication management. The Manchester VA’s multi-discipline approach includes utilization of telehealth to monitor daily weights, blood pressure and symptoms. Nutrition services are also utilized to help veterans modify their diet and adapt to a heart-healthy lifestyle. Other complimentary services available to improve your overall health include Mental Health and Whole Health for stress reduction. Additionally, social workers are available to assist with social needs and services.
The VA also offers the following cardiology services:
General cardiology: consultation for coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, valve disease, non-complex cardiac arrhythmias and syncope
E-consultation: a review with recommendations provided within 7 days or forwarded to outpatient cardiology consult for a visit based on the review
Stress testing and exercise testing
Echocardiography (ECHO) and echocardiogram interpretation
Permanent pacemaker interrogation and follow-up
Implantable defibrillator consultation, interrogation and follow-up
Event recorder studies (Zio patch)
Schedule your well-check (vesting appointment) with your provider today to learn about your risks and the steps you can take to reduce them.