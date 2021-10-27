In recognition of Veterans Day, Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country on Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a location and schedule an appointment. Advance appointments are required.

Participating Aspen Dental locations in New Hampshire are:

1031 Gold St., Manchester

131 Route 101A Unit 1, Amherst

1600 Woodbury Avenue, Portsmouth

273 Loudon Road, Concord

7 Colby Court Suite 12, Bedford

160 Washington St. Suite 603, Rochester

Visit www.HealthyMouthMovement.com for more information.