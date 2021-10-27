Aspen Dental offers free care day for military veterans Oct 27, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save In recognition of Veterans Day, Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country on Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a location and schedule an appointment. Advance appointments are required.Participating Aspen Dental locations in New Hampshire are:1031 Gold St., Manchester131 Route 101A Unit 1, Amherst1600 Woodbury Avenue, Portsmouth273 Loudon Road, Concord7 Colby Court Suite 12, Bedford160 Washington St. Suite 603, RochesterVisit www.HealthyMouthMovement.com for more information. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Manchester VA encouraging veterans to get breast cancer screening Marines Corps 246th birthday celebration set for Nov. 10 One of America's oldest WWII veterans dies at 102 Hassan pursues bill to help vets within 7 days of leaving service Request News Coverage