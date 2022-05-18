Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte says she has been reminded lately that freedom is worth fighting for.
“As we look at what is happening right now in Ukraine, and we see the bravery and the courage, and the fortitude — against all odds — of the Ukrainian people and their leader, we’re reminded, I think, that freedom is worth fighting for,” Ayotte said.
Ayotte said she is hoping that the people of America are reminded as they watch what is happening in Ukraine how special democracy is.
“Our freedom and our Constitution, and the rights that we all hold here, they’re precious, and we all have a responsibility in some way to defend them,” Ayotte said.
Ayotte was speaking in Portsmouth on May 5 at a reception hosted by the New Hampshire Military Coaching Alliance, an informal group of business leaders and veterans working together to serve members as they leave the military and enter the civilian job market.
During the reception, Gold Star Mother Karen Kelsey was honored. Kelsey’s son, Cpl. Andrew Aimesbury of Dover, died during a military training accident at Fort Bragg, N.C., in 2015.
Kelsey was presented with an honor plaque by retired Army Col. Hunt Kerrigan.
Gray Chynoweth, CEO of Minim in Manchester, was at the event with employee Olga Smeltzer, of Newfields, a senior program manager.
Smeltzer served in the Army for five years as a supply manager and was directly responsible for over $20 million of government property.
“When I got out of the Army in 2020, my husband and I decided to move here to New Hampshire. We don’t really have family here. We didn’t know anybody here. We moved here because we did research and this is where we wanted to be,” Smeltzer said.
Smeltzer got her master’s of business administration at the University of New Hampshire’s Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics and was looking for an internship or a full-time job. A neighbor got her in contact with the military coaching alliance and she was referred to Chynoweth.
After a series of interviews, the position of chief of staff at Minim seemed like a great fit.
Smeltzer talked about the transition to civilian life.
“Coming out of the military, you don’t really know what you want to do, and this position was to be at the business, see how business works, and see how every department works then make a decision on if I want to be in this department or that department,” Smeltzer said.
A senior program manager position opened up and Smeltzer is now reporting directly to the company’s Chief Operating Officer.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, every year approximately 200,000 men and women leave military service and return to life as civilians.
The mission of the New Hampshire Military Coaching Alliance is to connect transitioning seasoned servicemembers with business leaders who can serve as coaches, guides, mentors and advocates, according to their website.
For more information about the military coaching alliance, visit nhmca-osd.com.