Korean Consul General Kijun You presents the Ambassador for Peace Medal to Thelma Cote of in honor of her late husband Korean War veteran Henry Cote of Bedford at a ceremony at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on July 3, 2021. Also pictured is Paul Cote, Henry’s son.
Paul Cote puts his hand on the shoulder of his mother, Thelma Cote, as her late husband Korean War veteran Henry Cote of Bedford was being honored at a ceremony at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on July 3, 2021.
Colonel Eric Hogancamp, chief staff, New Hampshire Army National Guard, and Korean Consul General Kijun You stand during the Posting of Colors at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on July 3, 2021.
Korean War veterans and members of New Hampshire’s Korean-American community gathered in a grove at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on Friday to honor the memory of those who served in the conflict sometimes called the “forgotten war.”
Kijun You, South Korea’s consul general for the Boston area, said his countrymen have not forgotten. The conflict ended in an armistice 68 years ago this week, which resulted in the division of the Korean peninsula into two countries.
“We remember, and will always feel an abiding sense of gratitude to the people from New Hampshire,” You said. “We have not forgotten how you joined with the people of Korea to serve the greater good.”
Col. Eric Hogancamp of the New Hampshire Army National Guard said about 28,000 people from New Hampshire served in Korea between 1950 and 1953.
The Korean government has been working to honor veterans of the conflict and their families with medals for the “ambassadors for peace.”
On Friday, You gave a medal to the family of Henry Cote, a Bedford man who served in the Army’s 518th Signal Corps during the conflict and died in 2014.
Cote’s widow, Thelma Cote, and son, Paul Cote, received the medal honoring his service during Friday’s ceremony at the cemetery.
For Paul Cote, the medal was an opportunity to reflect on his father’s service and his own decision to join the military.
Henry Cote was not one for talking about the war, but he started to share a few stories when Paul Cote started to express interest in the military.
“It wasn’t until I took an interest in things that he would open up and tell me a few things,” Cote said. Eventually, his father showed him a few small souvenirs: ration cards, letters and Korean coins. He never went back to Korea, Cote said.
Paul Cote eventually joined the National Guard and served in Kuwait, inspired by his father.
Cote said he appreciated the Korean consulate’s effort to honor service members and their families before they are gone.
“They want to make sure the families are recognized.”