The family of World War II veteran Walter G. Parker of Bow is preparing to celebrate his 100th birthday next month.
“Walter is still very active, walking one mile a day on the track with his son,” granddaughter Nicole Lattuca said. “Prior to the pandemic. he volunteered at the ASPCA and Bow Public Library every week.”
Parker grew up in Natick, Mass., and attended Natick High School, where he met his wife of 68 years, Helen (Shea) Parker. She died in 2013.
He was in the 9th Air Division and 386th Bombardment Group of the U.S. Army Air Forces, serving as part of the ground crew.
“He still has vivid memories of walking in small European towns,” his granddaughter said.
He and his wife raised two sons and a daughter in the Natick home they lived in for 65 years. Parker’s father was a carpenter and helped his son build the house.
Parker worked for the New England Telephone Company as a manager. He has four grandchildren.
In 2015, he came to Bow to live with his son, James Parker, and his wife, Cathy. Parker turns 100 on March 2.
“Extended family members from New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire and his son-in-law from Natick will drive by with a balloon celebration, pandemic-style,” Nicole Lattuca said.