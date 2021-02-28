World War II veteran Walter G. Parker of Bow celebrated his 100th birthday in style on Sunday.
Parker grew up in Natick, Mass., and attended Natick High School. He was in the 9th Air Division and 386th Bombardment Group of the U.S. Army Air Forces, serving as part of the ground crew.
“He still has vivid memories of walking in small European towns,” said his granddaughter, Nicole Lattuca, who helped organize Sunday's gathering.
Parker later worked for the New England Telephone Company as a manager. In 2015, he came to Bow to live with his son, James Parker, and his wife, Cathy.