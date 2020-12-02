Retired USAF Master Sgt. Lee Hirtle of Northfield was recently recognized by the American Legion Department of New Hampshire Commander Oliver Brooks with a Distinguished Service Citation.
This special plaque was presented at the New Hampshire Veterans State Cemetery in Boscawen for Hirtle’s volunteering to bugle “live” taps for well over 4,800 veteran funerals.
Per Hirtle’s request, he was presented the plaque in front of his son Jason’s columbarium burial spot in the cemetery.
Jason Hirtle, 34, served 14 years in the military. According to his 2014 obituary, he was stationed at several U.S. Air Force bases, as well as Saudi Arabia, Korea, Iraq and Italy. He was honorably discharged with the rank of staff sergeant in 2012 due to injuries suffered in an automobile accident, the obituary said.
New Hampshire Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities and NHSV Cemetery Director Shawn Buck thanked Lee Hirtle “for his professional dedication to this solemn task.”