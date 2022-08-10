GILFORD — Camp Resilience has received a $16,500 grant from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation to support Veteran Women’s Retreats.
Funding from the DVNF supports the Veteran Women’s Creativity Retreat, which will be held Oct. 3-6 and the Veteran Women’s Military Sexual Trauma retreat, which will be Nov. 3–6.
The money will allow Camp Resilience to help more than 25 female veterans struggling to recover from moral injury and sexual trauma during their military service.
“It takes a village to ensure that our veterans receive the care and support that they require and deserve. The Veterans Affairs Department challenges each one of us to embrace that charge at a local level. With the help of the Disabled Veteran’s National Foundation, Camp Resilience is fortunate to be able to serve our greatest assets,” Retired Navy Capt. Matt Dubois, Camp Resilience Executive Director, said.
Camp Resilience facilitates outdoor experiential learning activities, life skills training classes, and peer-to-peer counseling in a fun retreat setting to improve the physical, social, mental and emotional well-being of service members, veterans and their families.
By bolstering wellness and mental health, retreats inspire participants to impact their world.
Camp Resilience is dedicated to empowering and encouraging each veteran to rediscover their own unique brand of resiliency, and to provide these retreats to veterans free of charge.
“We recognize that veterans return home to communities, not governments. It is here, where their success is determined. We are grateful to the DVNF to help make that mission a reality for the heroes we serve.”
“Camp Resilience serves our greatest assets, our veterans. We are very excited to partner with this wonderful organization,” said Retired Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Joseph VanFonda, the CEO of the Disabled Veterans National Foundation.
Disabled Veterans National Foundation exists to provide critically needed support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the military wounded — physically or psychologically — after their service.
DVNF achieves this mission by:
● Offering direct financial support to veteran organizations that address the unique needs of veterans, and whose missions align with that of DVNF.
● Providing supplemental assistance to homeless and low-income Veterans through the Health & Comfort program and various empowerment resources.
● Providing an online resource database that allows Veterans to navigate the complex process of seeking benefits and resources that they are entitled to as a result of their military service.
● Serving a think tank on critical policy issues within the Veteran community and educating the public accordingly.