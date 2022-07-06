With nearly 100,000 veterans statewide, New Hampshire has one of the highest per capita number of those who served their nation in the entire country. Factor in families, co-workers and friends, and our state’s veterans are a critical and growing group of men and women who have served our country in countless ways.
Our state has a chance to give back to this dedicated group of people while learning more about military life and enjoying a great day with the family.
The 2022 Celebration of Heroes will be held at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester on July 16, from 4 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Swim With A Mission (SWAM) and Service Credit Union will host the second annual event. The Celebration will feature Special Forces Military and K9 demonstrations by the Navy SEALs and Army Green Berets.
In addition, the N.H. National Guard, N.H. State Police and Manchester Police K9 Unit will perform demonstrations of skill and ability that will impress visitors and inspire young people.
All proceeds from the event will go to supporting our veterans and the many support programs in operation around New Hampshire today, including rental assistance, counseling, job and workforce training and education, housing and food assistance, medical care and more.
“The need remains great for our veterans, many of whom have unique needs that are tied directly to what they experienced serving our country,” explains SWAM co-founder Phil Taub.
“We have designed a family-focused summertime event that honors their service, displays the incredible abilities of our veterans and hopefully puts a smile on the faces of all those who attend this event. All funds raised will pay the expenses for several programs that work directly with veterans and their families.”
Because it is a celebration of our veterans, the 2022 event will feature live music with Boston Hall of Fame guitarist Johnny A, music group From A. to BEATLES, country music sensation Jo Smith and we will light up the sky with Atlas Fireworks to end the night. Tickets are currently on sale at www.swam.org.