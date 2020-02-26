In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, two recognition ceremonies with breakfast will be held next month for Vietnam veterans who served in-country, in-theater or elsewhere in support of operations between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975. Veterans will be recognized individually.
The events will be held Tuesday, March 17, and Friday, March 20, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at American Legion Sweeney Post #2, at 251 Maple St. in Manchester. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Tuesday, March 10. Space is limited.
To RSVP for the ceremony on March 17, go to surveymonkey.com/r/KM3BFW6.
To RSVP for the ceremony on March 20, go to surveymonkey.com/r/KT3JMB5.
Those with questions may contact Kathleen Soucy at Kathleen.Soucy@va.gov or 603-624-4366, ext. 2291, or Michael Bichrest at Michael.Bichrest@va.gov or 603-624-4366, ext. 2830.