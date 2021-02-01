Gov. Chris Sununu and New Hampshire’s congressional delegation joined soldiers and family of Charlie Co., 3/172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) virtually for a deployment ceremony Monday at the Milford Armory and Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke.
The 118 Guardsmen are headed for a yearlong assignment in the Middle East.
According to a New Hampshire National Guard Facebook post, the mountain infantry company is deploying as part of Task Force Avalanche in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
The task force is comprised of National Guard soldiers from New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Colorado.
“Its primary mission will be to provide security for military assets and installations,” the Facebook post said. “This marks the third deployment for Mountain Company in the last 15 years. It’s earned multiple unit awards, including the Valorous Unit Award for a 2010 deployment to Afghanistan.”
{span}NH Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities addressed the soldiers during the virtual ceremony, as did {span}Capt. Joshua Labelle, commander of Charlie Company.{/span}{/span}