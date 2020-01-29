CONCORD — American Legion Auxiliary Unit 21 of Concord celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of Unit 21 on Friday.
On Feb. 2, 1920, 34 women met in the American Legion hall on Main Street and formed Unit 21.
In the spirit of “service, not self,” the mission of The American Legion Auxiliary is to support The American Legion and honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military members and their families, both at home and abroad.
The American Legion Post 21 family and guests enjoyed a hot meal prepared and served by Unit 21 members.
Also featured was a sheet cake decorated with The American Legion Auxiliary seal.
A display of Unit 21 artifacts included a preserved cape that was formerly part of the Auxiliary uniform, a brass bell donated in 1947 by charter member Hattie Pettingill, a marble striking stone and a charter frame both donated by B&M RR Women War Workers in 1921, a gavel donated by W.S. Dyment, as well as photos of past and current Junior Auxiliary Unit 21 members.
Those interested in joining or in volunteer opportunities should contact Unit 21 on Facebook or at americanlegionauxiliaryunti21@gmail.com.