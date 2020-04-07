In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the VA Manchester Health Care System is asking the public to consider donations to help veterans.
Consider a drive-thru donation of shelf-stable pantry items. Your donation of toilet paper, peanut butter, granola bars, canned or packaged proteins like tuna or chicken, can openers, crackers, soups, or chili will make a difference for veterans who are food insecure and/or those who have a weakened immune system or other illnesses and should not be exposed at the store.
Donations of gas, grocery and Visa gift cards are items that are also very helpful for those in need. Contributions can be made weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the drive-thru (white tent) at VA Manchester Medical Center, 718 Smyth Road.
If you have questions about donating, contact the VA’s voluntary service officer at 624-4366, extension 6419. Donations are used to stock VA Manchester Health Care System’s Veterans Resource Closet.
If you are a veteran in crisis, or concerned about one, call the crisis line at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1).