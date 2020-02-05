ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At Albuquerque’s Veterans Affairs Medical Center, a sculpture shows four military men joined in solidarity. Beneath them is an image of a sinking ship.
The artwork honors the Four Chaplains — two Protestant ministers, a Jewish rabbi and a Roman Catholic priest — who gave their life jackets to others and died when the SS Dorchester, a U.S. troop transport ship, was torpedoed by a German submarine in the North Atlantic Feb. 3, 1943, 77 years ago this past Monday. It is one of many memorials — bronze statues, plaques, murals, stained-glass windows — that celebrate the chaplains’ courage around the world, from an interfaith chapel at Arkansas State Teachers College in Little Rock to the Society for Disabled Veterans in Paris, and from the Shrine of Ages in Grand Canyon National Park to a chapel at a U.S. scientific research station at the South Pole.
“The list continues to grow,” said the Rev. Dr. David Poling, former pastor of Albuquerque’s First Presbyterian Church. “What that tells me is that people like heroism, the self-directed kind, the selfless kind. What it tells me is that we are craving goodness and kindness.”
Poling, 91, is the first cousin of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Clark V. Poling, a minister in The Reformed Church in America and one of the chaplains who died when the Dorchester sank. The others were Army 1st Lt. George L. Fox, a Methodist minister; Army 1st Lt. Alexander D. Goode, the rabbi; and Army 1st Lt. John P. Washington, the Catholic priest.
David Poling was 14 when his father, the Rev. Paul Newton Poling, a Presbyterian minister, told him and his brother, Charles, that the ship their cousin Clark was aboard was missing.
The brothers were devastated. David and Charles were devoted to Clark, who had lived with their family in Bound Brook, N.J., for two years in the 1930s when he was a student at Rutgers. David was 3 to 4 years old during that time and Charles a couple years older, but their college-age cousin found time to play with them and take them for walks.
David, Charles and their parents prayed for the best.
“The following weekend, we came home from church and my dad and mother were just about to sit down at the dining room table,” Poling said. “My mom had tears in her eyes. My father had a long look.” Poling’s father told the brothers that Clark was among those who were missing.
Of the 904 passengers and crew on the Dorchester, which sank in 20 minutes after being torpedoed off Newfoundland, only about 230 survived.
Some of the survivors reported that the chaplains remained calm during the panic that erupted on the ship after it was attacked about 1 a.m. They said the four men passed out life jackets and helped people find their way to life boats. When the life jackets ran out, the chaplains took off their own and gave those away. They were last seen praying together as the Dorchester slipped beneath the waters.
Tragically, even some of those who were wearing life jackets died, because they were unable to find room in life boats and developed hypothermia in the freezing water.In 1988, a unanimous act of Congress established Feb. 3 as “Four Chaplains Day.”
David Poling said he would like to see a center in Albuquerque devoted to the chaplains’ story.
“I’m plugging the Four Chaplains,” he said. “I would like to see a place of meditation, a quality place, a place for family events. And a store to sell postcards and books related to the Four Chaplains to keep the message going.”Born into a family of ministers, David Poling graduated from Yale Divinity School and served churches in New York, Oklahoma and New Mexico. He was pastor of Albuquerque’s First Presbyterian Church from 1975 to 1989.
David Poling wrote a syndicated religious column for the Newspaper Enterprise Association for years and is the author or co-author of 14 books, including 2001’s “Sea of Glory,” a novelization of the Four Chaplains story, and books about Christian evangelist Billy Graham and physician, theologian, musician and missionary Albert Schweitzer.These days, Poling and his wife, Ann Reid Poling, live in a Rio Rancho, N.M., retirement complex. Restricted by age, he does not get around much. He said he has not been active in a church community in more than two years or preached in quite some time.
“If I were going to preach, I’d have to do it like John Calvin did — sitting down,” he said.
But he still writes and/or edits every day and has several books in the works, including one he calls “Notable People, Notable Things.”
He’s writing that, he said, because “we have met a lot of people who are doing thoughtful, creative and wonderful things in life but they do not get any recognition.” And because he feels in his heart that people need stories about goodness and kindness.