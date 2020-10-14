The Currier Museum of Art in Manchester has received CARES Act funding to support veterans, active service members and their families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The money has been allocated by the state government through Swim With A Mission, a Bedford-based nonprofit organization that raises money for veteran service organizations.
The Currier will receive $717,500 to expand one of the region’s first art therapy programs for veterans and their families. The museum’s remote art therapy programs will be enhanced for veterans unable to physically attend programs. The museum will renovate a 2,000-square-foot space for dedicated art therapy programs that permit social distancing and digital engagement. A partner is the AVA Art Center and Gallery in Lebanon. The programs is free of charge. No art background is required to join.