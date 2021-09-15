MOULTONBOROUGH — The holder of a world record for the most one-arm push-ups and a member of a softball team for disabled veterans, Greg Reynolds has done many unique things in his life. But he had never fished on Lake Winnipesaukee.
That changed Saturday when Reynolds, 37, a native of Dighton, Mass., along with 17 other veterans who sustained combat or non-combat injuries, participated in the 22nd annual New England Paralyzed Veterans of America Bass Trail.
Held at Camp Robindel, on the east side of Moultonborough Neck, the tournament was the idea of the late “Tiny” LaFontaine of Woburn, Mass., who was a huge bass fisherman and had participated in a number of similar events sponsored by the Paralyzed Veterans of America.
LaFontaine, who died in 2020, and his club, the American Eagle Bass Anglers, began by taking disabled veterans fishing out onto the Charles River in Massachusetts. The tournament now also includes stops in New Hampshire and Maine.
For Reynolds, a retired U.S. Army staff sergeant, the Bass Trail reinforced his belief that disabled veterans can do many things, including fishing.
He said his getting to the Big Lake on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks was part of a “crazy story” that began when his mom approached a local military recruiter the day before the attacks to discuss her son’s enlistment following his graduation from Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School.
Reynolds enlisted in the Army two months later. He served in Iraq as a driver and machine gunner.
Despite the dangers of Iraq, “Ironically, I didn’t get injured there,” he said, but was injured instead stateside when a driver ran a stop sign and struck his motorcycle in the summer of 2008.
“I was given a 1 in 2,000 chance for survival,” Reynolds recalled, “and even less for recovery so to be here today is far beyond the medical profession’s expectations.”
Following the accident, Reynolds was in a coma for six weeks, spent four months in the hospital, and did outpatient therapy for a year.
Doctors amputated his left clavicle, scapula, shoulder, arm and hand. Reynolds also had a traumatic brain injury and lost 75 pounds.
A baseball and basketball player at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional, Reynolds admitted that he was “in a deep, dark place for a long time” before he discovered the healing power of athletics.
He is an outfielder with the USA Patriots, which was formerly known as the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, and is what Reynolds called the “Harlem Globetrotters” of softball.
On May 15, 2019, Reynolds made history when he set the Guinness World Records mark for most one-arm push-ups in a minute while wearing a 40-pound pack.
After his injury, Reynolds set a goal of being able to pass the Army’s physical fitness test, which requires a soldier to do at least 42 push-ups. When he saw a video of the then world record holder, Reynolds was inspired to challenge the record, which, he noted, was set by a man who had both arms.
Reynolds matched the record of 46 push-ups in just 47 seconds and did seven more for a total of 54.
The following year, Reynolds competed on the Bass Trail; he and his team finished second on Saturday, with Reynolds using an electric reel.
The Bass Trail opens people’s eyes “to what people with disabilities can do,” Reynolds said.
Mark Fournier, 39, of Bedford, who piloted the boat from which Reynolds fished, said volunteering his time was “the least” he and his fellow anglers “can do for these guys and gals.”
Chris “Scrubs” Coakley, vice president of the Merrimack valley Chapter of the Nam Veterans of America Motorcycle Club, agreed.
Since the Bass Trail’s founding, the club’s members have provided the logistical support for the tournaments, including helping get disabled veterans, like Londonderry’s Mike Moran, onto and off the fishing boats.
“We’re here because the people we put into these boats have given so much for our nation,” said Coakley, who is a registered nurse and formerly served as a medic with the Army’s 10th Mountain Division.
“They (the veterans) get to be on the water and enjoy the camaraderie. It’s a wonderful thing to come up here and see them have a nice day.”
Moran, an Air Force veteran who tooled around in a modified three-wheel wheelchair that sported Ferrari stickers, said the Bass Trail and similar athletic/recreational programs “really open the doors” for disabled veterans.
“When I got injured, I thought I’d never play sports again,” said Moran, but through the New England Paralyzed Veterans of America, of which he is secretary, Moran is more active now than before the injury that left him a paraplegic.
The Bass Trail tournament was “rewarding, satisfying and just plain fun,” said Moran, who plans to return for it in 2022.
Lori Chase, who is director of the Bass Trail, said it is “so much more than a fishing tournament.”
“This is their therapy,” she said.
Tom Blanchard, of Billerica, Mass., who served in Vietnam with both the Army and later the Navy and survived bone cancer — which cost him his right leg — as well as pancreatic cancer, conceded that “I didn’t do well today” at the Bass Trail “but I’ll be back.”