The Hingham, Mass., veterans department is seeking donations for a scholarship fund set up to honor a Bay State Marine killed in a helicopter crash four years ago.
Cpl. Christopher J. Orlando and 11 other Marines died when the two helicopters they were in collided during a nighttime training mission near Oahu, Hawaii, on Jan. 14, 2016. Orlando was 23 years old.
The Marine Corps conducted a four-month search for those killed in the crash but Orlando’s remains were never recovered.
Orlando graduated from Hingham High School in 2010 and joined the Marines in 2012.
He went on to become crew chief for a unit in Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463.
The Cpl. Christopher J. Orlando USMC Memorial Scholarship Fund provides scholarships for Hingham High seniors who are pursuing a career in the military, fire or police services or a vocational field. Each student selected receives $2,500 from the fund.
“Thank you in advance for any support you or your business can provide in helping keep this funding threshold viable,” the department of veterans services said in a statement. “Thereby helping to honor Corporal Orlando and his service so that his memory will endure for many years to come.”
The Hingham treasurer, at 210 Central St., will collect all donations to Orlando’s memorial fund.
