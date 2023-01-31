World War II veteran John Durkin received the Congressional Gold Medal recently from U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.).
Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and her staff worked closely with the Durkin family and coordinated with the Maritime Administration at the U.S. Department of Transportation to obtain the medal.
“I was honored to have the privilege of presenting this prestigious award to Lt. John Durkin, who served in the Merchant Marine during World War II. Our Merchant Marines were instrumental to the war effort, where they served as the supply line for U.S. troops and our Allies. Victory would have been out of reach without their crucial contributions,” said Shaheen. “I was delighted to help Lt. Durkin obtain this well-deserved medal and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to join him and his family to celebrate this momentous day.”
John Francis Durkin was born in Dover in September 1927 and graduated from Dover High School in June 1945. Like most young men of his age during World War II, John wanted to do his part and serve his country. His first ship, the Conrad Kohrs, took coal and other much-needed supplies to war-ravaged Europe. Durkin remained a Merchant Marine until he transitioned to the Navy as a reserve officer in 1953. After leaving the Navy in 1957, he worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and had a four-year apprenticeship on computers before joining Honeywell. He retired from Honeywell in 1989.
In 2019, Shaheen supported legislation – which is now law – to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the Merchant Mariners of World War II. The Merchant Mariners of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act recognized the dedicated and vital service of the 290,000 men – including Lt. Durkin – who served in the Merchant Marine.