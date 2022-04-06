The state Executive Council gave initial approval last Wednesday to build a 15-acre veterans residential campus in Franklin.
The head of the state office dispensing pandemic aid walked away from the council meeting with permission to continue negotiating a $23 million contract to build the campus. Councilors said they support the intent of the project, but want more information about it and the state’s plans for a contract with Easterseals NH.
In February, during his State of State address, Gov. Chris Sununu announced exciting plans for the veterans’ campus, which would be a collaborative partnership between the state, Easterseals NH and the veterans nonprofit group Swim With A Mission.
The campus will offer affordable housing for veterans and their families, and be a hub for services offered to veterans.
The campus would be on Holy Cross Road along the Northern Rail Trail and is a short distance from the Merrimack River.
If the project is approved, Easterseals NH will manage day-to-day operations and use the property’s existing buildings to create 21 apartments and units for both permanent and transitional veteran housing, and 16 “retreat” beds for shorter stays.
The campus will have onsite mental health and substance misuse treatment, home care services, a fitness center, and equine and pet therapy.
Swim With A Mission is working with veterans service organizations to get involved in the project. The goal is to bring all of the state’s veterans service organizations together to facilitate programs and services at the campus.