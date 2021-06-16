From July 1 to July 17, the Jaffrey Civic Center will host a special exhibit in two of its display cases to honor the memory of Harrison Tweed Blaine, who was killed in World War II.
Blaine was a first lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was born in Boston on Aug. 7, 1920, to Graham and Katharine Blaine. The family summered in Jaffrey for many years.
A 1942 graduate of Harvard Law School, he entered service with the Marine Corps as an officer candidate at Quantico, Va., in July 1942.
Blaine served in the Pacific and was killed in action on the island of Saipan on June 14, 1944.
In 2019, the 21st Legislature of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives paid tribute to 1st Lt Blaine, USMCR, 23rd Regiment, 4th Division, for his sacrifice.
Through a proclamation, the legislative body offered their heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of Harrison. The proclamation will be presented this summer at the Cutter Cemetery, where there is a memorial for Harrison in the family plot.
The Jaffrey Civic Center is free and open Wednesday through Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.