BOSCAWEN -- The service and sacrifice of a Manchester Marine who was killed in Afghanistan and is interred at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery is “emblematic” of all patriots who lie in repose everywhere on Memorial Day 2022, said Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough.
During an observance at the State Veterans Cemetery, McDonough noted that Cpl. Michael W. Ouellette, who “is buried right here, by the gazebo,” was mortally wounded by an improvised-explosive device on March 22, 2009.
Before he died, however, Ouellette, a 1999 graduate of Manchester Memorial High School, coordinated his squad’s response to the ambush that included the IED blast.
For those actions, Ouellette was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross for “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action against the enemy. …”
As of Monday, Ouellette is one of 14,569 servicemen and women and their dependents who have been interred at the State Veterans Cemetery since it opened on Nov. 18, 1997, according to Shawn Buck, who is the Veterans Cemetery’s director.
After Monday’s observance, Buck said the number of veterans interred at the Veteran's Cemetery is increasing annually because “we’re doing a good job” of educating veterans and their families about their eligibility. He expects that the adoption earlier this year of the Burial Equity for Guards and Reserves Act may result in an additional 50 burials a year.
Buck was the officiant for the Memorial Day observance, which he began by saying that he does not wish people a “Happy Memorial Day,” but instead hopes they have a “peaceful” and “reflective” day.
Gov. Chris Sununu recognized the significance of McDonough’s presence, adding that Memorial Day should not be just a single day of remembrance, but instead is “a 365-day a year job.”
Sununu urged attendees to “remember the names (of the fallen)” and to thank their families.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who was joined for the observance by Sen. Maggie Hassan and U.S. Representatives Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, said all New Hampshire veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice should be remembered and honored.
Although it’s taken a long time, she said a Bronze Star is in the works for George “Doc” Riordan of Dover, who as a 19-year old corpsman, was killed in 1968 during the Tet Offensive in Vietnam and is interred in a cemetery in his hometown.
Hassan pointed out that America’s war dead include people who had “much in common” with each other as well as those with “significant differences.”
She said the U.S. “too often” fails to recognize the internal, mental injuries and injuries caused by exposure to toxins during military service.
Pappas said American servicemen and women died so that “we can live in security, peace and freedom.” New Hampshire has “stepped up” to take care of its veterans, he said, but “let’s continue to show up every day of the year” for them.