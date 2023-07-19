New Hampshire Army National Guard State Partnership Program

From left, Col. Saúl Orantes, commander of First Air Brigade, Salvadoran Air Force, poses for a photo with Chief Warrant Officer 3 Luke Koladish, a pilot with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment (MEDEVAC), prior to boarding their flight July 11 at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Concord. The state partnership event, which included military personnel from both El Salvador and Cabo Verde, fostered an opportunity to exchange aviation experiences and knowledge.

 Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Rorick

CONCORD — The New Hampshire Army National Guard hosted a State Partnership Program exchange July 9-11.