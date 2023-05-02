Rochester, NH – Vouchers for Veterans and the city of Rochester, NH is proud to
announce that they will once again be putting heroism on display this Memorial
Day Weekend. Once again, this event will be held at the Rochester Common with
550 full size American Flags on display around and within the 1/3-mile oval park.
The Field of Honor is free to the public and will open in the morning on Saturday,
May 27, 2023, and will remain in place until dismantling early Tuesday morning,
May 30, 2023. Each night at 7:00 pm a bugler will play taps to commemorate the
memory of members of all branches of the armed forces. Like last year, 550 flags
will be erected with 200 of them dedicated specifically to NH and ME Veterans
who died while serving in Vietnam. The multi-day event expects to draw
thousands of visitors who will come and pay their respects to the men and
women who have served our country, with many making the ultimate sacrifice.
Flags are available to dedicate at www.vouchersforveterans.org. Each flag is
3 feet by 5 feet and costs $40.00. You may choose to purchase and pay securely
online or print a form and mail it along with a check. You may also choose to
honor a specific veteran, living or deceased, or allow Vouchers for Veterans to
choose a Vietnam Veteran who died in service on your behalf. If you purchase
multiple flags they will be located together within the display. Volunteers will be
on site throughout the weekend between 9am & 7pm to help you in locating your
flag(s). Many Veterans and active duty will show their pride in serving their
country by purchasing one for themselves and many friends and family members
of veterans will want to honor their Veteran in this way. Each flag will be
identified with a laminated card containing the name, branch, and rank of the
Veteran. Those who died in action will be denoted with a black cross and each
card is attached to the flagpole with a yellow silk ribbon. After the event you may
keep your flag, or you may donate it back for future events. If you choose to keep
your Flag, it must be picked up on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 2 & 5 pm at the
American Legion Post 7. You may also choose to have your flag mailed to you for
$12.00. All sales end May 15, 2023, or until flags are sold out.
On Monday May 29 th the Rochester Memorial Day Parade will end at the
Rochester Common at approximately 10:45 am and a Memorial Day Ceremony
will take place immediately after at 11 am. The American Legion Post 7 will open
the ceremony with the presentation of colors followed by the laying of the
wreaths for each branch of the military. Mayor Paul Callaghan will welcome all in
attendance and provide opening remarks. For those that need to sit please bring
a chair to the ceremony.
Jeanne Grover, Founder of Vouchers for Veterans, is very excited to bring
this event back for a third year. “Last year’s event was very emotional for many
visitors”, said Grover, “I witnessed several people wiping away tears as they
strolled among the field of flags, reading the names on the cards. We are so
grateful to the City of Rochester partnering with us so that this display may be
brought back once again to the community.
Vouchers for Veterans would like to thank the many volunteers that come
together to help set up and dismantle this moving display. Without them, there
would not be a display. A special thank you goes to the city of Rochester, HRCU,
Rochester Elks, Woodsmen RC, Rochester Rotary, American Legion Post 7, ROTC,
Spaulding High School, American Legion Post 7 Auxiliary and to our faithful
Vouchers for Veterans volunteers.
Since 2016, Vouchers for Veterans has provided vouchers to local Veterans for the
purchase of fresh locally sourced food directly from the growers at local farmers
markets. At our indoor winter farmers markets running January thru April,
Veterans my pickup vouchers the first Saturday of each month at the Stratham,
NH farmers market, the 2 nd Sunday of the month at the Berwick, ME farmers
market, the 3 rd Saturday of the month at the Rollinsford, NH farmers market and
the last Saturday of the month at the Portland, ME farmers market. Veterans may
also pick up vouchers once a week in September and may choose from 9
participating markets.
Grover states, this is a first in the nation program of its kind. The program helps
three different groups of people simultaneously. The Veterans receive the fresh
food and “thanks” for serving, the farmers, growers, and food preparers receive
the face value of each voucher redeemed and the money stays in the community.
A circle of love where everyone wins.
We are grateful for all the support we receive from each community with a
special thanks to our two largest contributors Iron Tails Saloon and Swim with a
Mission.