MANCHESTER — American Legion Henry J. Sweeney Post 2 hosted its first rolling food pantry earlier this month to help veterans and others stock up on groceries for the week.
The event, done in conjunction with the organization Clear Path For Veterans, was supposed to only happen one time. But coordinator David Powe recognized a greater need and vowed to continue it each week.
“We had a lot of success with it,” said Powe, Post 2’s junior vice commander and an American Legion Rider. “My thinking was, ‘Can we do this on a weekly basis and is there a way we can make this a routine thing for the community?’”
The number of prepackaged boxes has grown from 250 in early March to between 886 and 1,008 boxes each week. The boxes come from the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation.
Each Saturday, a designated lane at 251 Maple St. is set up between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to serve veterans. The pantry stays open on a first-come, first-served basis.
This Saturday, the boxes were gone an hour and a half ahead of schedule.
“Our primary mission is veterans and their families,” Powe said. “We see a lot of elderly vets who are on social security or a fixed income where they really can’t afford much.”
The boxes include milk, yogurt, vegetables (potatoes, carrots and onions), apples, meat and some snacks. Some boxes are supplemented with non-perishable foods. The boxes are distributed out of a refrigerated trailer.
Craig Valdez, an auxiliary member, said he volunteers every Saturday. About 20 or 30 volunteers participate each week.
Often, veterans don’t like to ask for help so having the post offer the service has made a difference in getting food to veterans who need it.
“We are always trying to help the veterans with every need whether it is physiological, physical or otherwise,” he said
Valdez, who moved to Londonderry two years ago, has taken part in food pantries in Massachusetts and often delivered food at homes in southern New Hampshire.
“I have a very strong passion to make sure we help feed the hungry and help stamp out hunger in the community,” he said.
Powe hopes the program extends at least through the summer.
“In my opinion, there should be no reason for a hungry veteran,” he said. “...if I can help stave off some of that with this program, I’m going to keep doing it as long as I am allowed.”