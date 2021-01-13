VA Manchester Healthcare System is providing vaccine to enrolled veterans who are 75 years old or older and/or are solid organ transplant patients, receiving hemodialysis or chemotherapy, or experiencing homelessness.
“Initial efforts were to administer vaccine to health care staff and residents of our Community Living Center,” Mary-Jean Kellermann, chief of Pharmacy Services, said in a news release. “Our staff have been really incredible; we are moving forward to the next phase, which includes our most vulnerable high-risk patients now and on target to roll out vaccine within seven days of receipt.”
There is no need to call to schedule an appointment, according to the news release. VA Manchester’s vaccine team will reach out to schedule veteran appointments as the vaccine becomes available based on CDC and VA guidelines.
Among the first veteran outpatients to receive the vaccine were World War II veterans Allen B. Morgan, 94, and Joseph Raymond “Ray” Goulet, 98. Both served in the U.S. Army and Goulet was part of the D-Day first-wave response.
“This is an unprecedented effort that takes support from everyone for success and I am proud of our team here at VA Manchester,” said Kevin Forrest, the director of VA Manchester Healthcare System.
According to the news release, veterans who went through the vaccine process reported it was seamless and said they were happy to receive a call from VA’s staff to come in.
Following the first Moderna dose injection, Morgan joked, “It was nothing, I didn’t feel it. Is it over?”
VA Manchester Healthcare System officials said they are working to get the vaccine to as many veterans as possible.
VA officials are asking veterans to keep informed and share their vaccine interest at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed.