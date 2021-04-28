The Flags for Forgotten Soldiers campaign is coming to the Anheuser-Busch Brewery in Merrimack, where 660 flags will be installed on the brewery’s grounds at 221 Daniel Webster highway.
That number is meant to bring awareness to the problem of suicide in the veteran community; 660 is the average number of veterans who die from suicide each month.
“It is personal to me, as I lost a flight crew member while he was serving active duty,” Navy veteran Bill Rohr said in a news release. “This is a national tragedy that needs to be brought to the public’s attention.”
The public is encouraged to assist with placing the flags on Saturday at noon.
Anheuser-Busch plans to leave the installation up until the fall of 2021. This installation will include five flags to signify the first responders lost daily, and a single flag to signify active-duty members.
“Just remember, each flag represents an individual,” organizer Kim Hebert said.
May 15 in AllenstownOn Saturday, May 15, a Flags for Forgotten Heroes installment will take place at the Allenstown Police Department lawn.
There will be a ceremony at 10 a.m. with a short presentation, along with the pledge of allegiance, national anthem and presentation of flags.
Flags will be planted into the ground by volunteers.
“We plan to have veterans and/or active military personnel in attendance representing the military branch they serve(d),” Trish Caruso said in a news release. Also we are looking to have various first responders in attendance, along with Explorers and young cadets.”
The flags will remain in place through June 21.