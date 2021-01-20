Evan Dexter, a student at the Founders Academy public charter school, donated 500 canteen books to the Manchester VA Medical Center. Dexter is a Son of the American Legion Henry J. Sweeney Post 2 in Manchester. His grandfather, Bill Roy, is a member of the post.
Additional canteen books were donated to the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton and the White River Junction VA Hospital in Vermont. The books contain pre-paid vouchers that patients and residents can use in the on-site stores.
Evan is a seventh-grader at the school and was recently elected middle school “Speaker of the House of Representatives” by his peers.
“I think it’s good to serve veterans because they served us,” said Dexter when asked why he gives back to the Manchester VA community on a yearly basis.
Said Cassie Hayes, dean of school at Founders Academy: “Evan is leader here at Founders and in the broader community. He follows the school’s Leadership Code of Conduct and encourages other students to do the same. We are very proud of Evan for his community service work with the Manchester VA Medical Center. The middle school House of Representatives is lucky to have such a talented Speaker of the House.”