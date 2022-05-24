This Memorial Day, Franklin will pay tribute to a native son, U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jedh Colby Barker, the only recipient from New Hampshire to receive this nation’s highest military honor, the Medal of Honor, during the Vietnam War.
Barker, the son of G. Colby Barker and Ruth Barker, was killed in Sept. 21, 1967 while on patrol in Con Thien, Vietnam. He was born in Franklin on June 20, 1945.
The unusual spelling of Jedh’s first name resulted from his father’s service in the Marine Corps during World War II. His father combined the first letters of the first names of his closest Marine buddies to spell Jedh’s name: John, Ezekiel, Donald and Herbert – JEDH.
The Barker family left New Hampshire when Jedh was 6 years old, relocating to Park Ridge, N.J. During his years at Park Ridge High School, Jedh distinguished himself in team sports.
After graduating from high school in 1964, Jedh attended Fairleigh Dickinson University in East Rutherford, N.J. In the fall of 1965, he transferred to Northeast Missouri State Teachers College in Kirksville, Mo. At Northeast (later renamed Truman State University), Jedh was recruited as a member of Coach “Red” Wade’s Bulldogs football team.
Jedh left college in May 1966. With the spirit of Semper Fi firmly embedded in the Barker family, he decided to follow in the footsteps of his father and older brother Warren and enlist in the Marine Corps. On his 21st birthday, June 20, 1966, Jedh enlisted Marine Corps Reserve, 1st Marine Corps District, New York, N.Y., until discharged to enlist in the regular Marine Corps on Oct. 5, 1966. Upon completion of recruit training at Parris Island, S.C., he underwent individual combat training and weapons special training at Camp Lejeune, N.C. He was promoted to private first class on Dec. 1, 1966.
Shortly after, Jedh returned home on leave to spend his last Christmas with his family. He was later assigned to Marine Air Base Security MABS-12 in Chu Lai, Vietnam, protecting planes around the outer perimeter of the air base.
However, Jedh and his two buddies from boot camp, both from New Hampshire, were getting restless with this assignment. They heard that the 3rd Marines needed replacements near the DMZ and volunteered to go. His buddies, Corrigan and Blair, went into 9th Marines. Jedh was re-assigned as a machine gunner to Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, 3rd Marine Division. He was promoted to lance corporal on Sept. 1, 1967.
Jedh became part of "Operation Kingfisher,” a Marine Corps operation that took place in the western part of Leatherneck Square, lasting from July 16 to Oct. 31, 1967. This operation was launched to destroy North Vietnamese forces just south of the demilitarized zone.
On Sept. 21, the 2nd battalion, 4th Marines began a "search and destroy" mission and quickly encountered the entrenched 90th North Vietnam regiment. Barker gave his last full measure of devotion as a Marine, sacrificing his own life to save his fellow Marines.
On Oct. 31, 1969, more than two years after his death, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew posthumously presented the Medal of Honor to Jedh Barker's family during a White House ceremony. Lance Cpl. Jedh Colby Barker is buried in George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, N.J.
Jedh is survived by his elder sister Dolly Barker Lewis, younger sisters Susan Barker Rilliet and Anne Barker Kist, and younger brother John W. Barker, former member of the U.S. Army. Elder brother Warren, now deceased, retired as a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps, with service in both Korea and Vietnam. Upon retirement, Jedh’s parents, G. Colby Barker and Ruth Barker returned to their beloved Franklin to live out their golden years. Their ashes are buried with Jedh at his gravesite in Paramus.
The Lance Cpl Jedh C. Barker Memorial Monument will be unveiled at the Franklin War Memorial, across from Franklin High School, Memorial Day at noon. In addition, at 2 p.m., there will be a special dedication service to Lance Cpl. Barker at the Franklin VFW Post 1698. Marine Corps Capt. Alvin McBride will be a keynote speaker.
For reservations to attend the complimentary luncheon beginning at 1 p.m. followed by the Lance Cpl. Jedh Colby Barker Medal of Honor Tribute service at the Franklin VFW Post 1698, at 2 p.m. on Memorial Day, call 603-934-9869.