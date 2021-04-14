A free all-day fishing excursion for 30 veterans or active-duty service members is being offered through The Fallen Outdoors.
The ship is sailing out of Hampton on May 20 at 6 a.m.
“The event has been graciously donated to The Fallen Outdoors, whose mission is to reduce the prevalence of veteran suicide,” Jesse Webber, the nonprofit’s New England assistant team leader, said in a news release.
To inquire about the fishing trip, send an email to Jesse.Webber@TheFallenOutdoors.com.
The group’s goal is to get veterans and service members away from life stressors and into the outdoors, he said.
“We do this through coordinating and facilitating hunting, fishing, canoeing, hiking, and camping trips with local guides, charters, outdoorsmen, volunteers and our organization’s own pro staff members,” Webber said.
The group consists of active and former military service members who are all volunteer. Webber said since Team New England formed in July 2019, more than 200 veteran and service members have participated in trips and events across the Northeast.
Webber said over the next year Team New England hopes to organize 15-20 fishing trips ranging from lake, river, and ocean fishing excursions; 12-18 hunting trips targeting rabbits, turkey, deer, bear and waterfowl; and three snow-shoe hikes, five overnight hikes, eight canoe trips and three family-oriented barbecues.
“The focus is not necessarily what these veterans are doing, but rather that they are doing it together and creating memories that they can lean on during tough times,” Webber said.
For more information, to volunteer or donate, go to TheFallenOutdoors.com.