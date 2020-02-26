Are you or someone you love suffering from symptoms of stress as a result of an event that occurred as a result of military service or as a first responder?
Kingston Veterans Club is sponsoring an event to raise funds for Traumatic Stress Therapy Services on Sunday, March 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the club, 36 Church St., Kingston. The fundraiser includes raffles, games, snacks and a cash bar.
TSTS is a nonprofit located in Kingston that offers free, confidential therapy for service members, veterans and first responders who suffer from some form of PTSD.
Alissa Dillon, who runs the nonprofit, believes “they serve and protect, but never forget.”
Dillon is a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor in practice since 2004 and is certified in Eye Movement Desensitization & Reprocessing (EMDR), a kind of treatment that involves “eye movements or tapping,” according to the TSTS website.
If anyone is unable to attend the fundraiser but would like to make a donation, it may be sent to: Traumatic Stress Therapy Services, 43 Church St. Kingston, NH 03848. All proceeds go directly to specialized treatment.
For more information about the treatments, or to speak with Dillon or make an appointment, call 978-857-6549.