For Swim With A Mission cofounder Phil Taub, the ever-growing dollar figures the organization’s events raise is validating. But even more rewarding is the impact the fundraising organization has had: The veterans who attend art therapy, are connected with housing and get help paying the five-figure fee required to train a service dog.
Like Melissa Johnson and her yellow Lab mix, Nala.
Johnson, who until recently lived in Hollis, enlisted in the Army at 24 and served for 15 years overseas and in the United States.
“In the mix of that there was a lot of trauma — PTSD, military sexual trauma,” Johnson said. “As a soldier, you learn to soldier up.”
Putting on a brave face for 15 years took its toll, and Johnson said she can be overwhelmed by anxiety. Nala can sense it, and knows how to help.
“When the crowd is too big or somebody is making me uncomfortable, she puts her body between myself and the other person or the other group,” Johnson said.
“If I’m having a really anxious day or having a lot of triggers, she’ll lay on top of me. It’s hard to explain, but it makes me feel better.”
Training a service dog can cost $20,000 or more — so the comforts that Nala brings Johnson can be out of reach for some. That’s where Swim With A Mission comes in. Once a veteran has connected with a service dog organization, such as Operation Delta Dog, Swim With A Mission can cover the cost of training.
In just six years, Swim With A Mission has grown into a juggernaut fundraiser for veterans-focused organizations in New Hampshire, with events bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars this weekend alone. The money will go to Delta Dog and a roster of other nonprofit organizations in New Hampshire that provide services to veterans who are dealing with trauma, physical injuries, traumatic brain injuries and other barriers to settling into civilian life.
Taub, a well-connected attorney, has built a board of marquee business and political names alongside wife Julie Taub, including former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte. Their volunteer-run organization passes through nearly all the money that comes in to veteran-serving charities. Since the group was founded in 2017, it has given almost $7 million to veterans service organizations.
Lots of veterans are getting what they need through U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Taub said, and many don’t need any particular help managing in their civilian lives — but he worries about those who have been unable to get their needs met one way or another.
Funding smaller organizations like Delta Dog has been important, but Taub said he’s also proud of the coordination he has facilitated between organizations.
“We didn’t know this when we started but we can be the glue,” Taub said.
Swim With A Mission’s website hosts a list of links to veteran-serving nonprofits working in the state. Swim With A Mission has also helped fund new initiatives, including an art therapy program at the Currier Museum in Manchester.
The group’s events have expanded beyond the namesake swimming races on Newfound Lake.
Weekend events included a paintball tournament and a “Green Beret Challenge,” along with the Celebration of Heroes veterans’ festival in Manchester on Saturday afternoon. The funds raised are growing too, Taub said, estimating $150,000 from the swimming and more than $500,000 from paintball.
The events are fun and becoming bigger and bigger draws, but Taub said he tries to stay focused on the impact on veterans — like Christine Rooney of Nashua, who received help paying to train her service dog, Sully.
Sully, a black Labrador mix, helps Rooney with the anxiety she feels after a career in the National Guard that took her to Afghanistan and Iraq in the 2000s.
“When I get anxious, it takes my mind off whatever it is that’s causing me anxiety,” Rooney said. Sully helps her stay calm when she’s driving. Sully seems to know when she needs help, putting his head on her lap when he senses anxiety.
“We call it ‘chin.’ He’s very good at it,” Rooney said.
That soothing and the way it helps Rooney get through her days have a value beyond money, she said.
She’s awed, thinking about all the other dogs like Sully that Swim With A Mission has helped place with other veterans and the impact one small organization has had.
“There was the time before Sully and the time with Sully,” Rooney said. “I can’t really remember how my life was without him. He’s just made my life so much better.”