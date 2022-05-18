Col. Andrew J. “Drew” Breuder, MD, a retired Air Force flight surgeon, recently shared the leadership lessons he learned during his 27-year active-duty career with Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFROTC) cadets from Detachment 475 at the University of New Hampshire.
His address highlighted the unit’s first official formal function in more than two years due to the pandemic.
Breuder, of Bedford, said he focused his remarks on what he thought would be “the most useful ‘real world’ lessons for the cadets, especially those who would be commissioned soon into the Air Force.”
“I wanted to give them some recommendations for how they should conduct themselves, especially in the early years of their careers,” he said.
He listed nine recommendations:
1. Career plans never stay the same. Learn to be flexible and adapt to new situations. Remember that the best laid war plans never survive first contact with the enemy.
2. Take care of your subordinates and listen to what they have to say.
3. Your word is your bond. Be truthful in everything you say or do. Once trust is lost, it is extremely hard to regain.
4. Whatever you do, become the local “expert” in your respective field of endeavor.
5. Find a mentor; Be a mentor.
6. Never act on your first impulses unless it is a matter of life or limb. Get the facts first!
7. Spend quality time with your friends and family.
8. Do not chase rank. Do the best you can at the job you are given.
9. Stay active both mentally and physically all your life.
Breuder belongs to the local and national Order of Daedalians, a group of current and former military aviators that is dedicated to inspiring, teaching, and mentoring the next generation of military and civilian aviators.
Granite State Flight 53 consists of about 70 former military aviators who live in New Hampshire and Maine. From all the armed services, they have flown or served aboard almost every type of American military aircraft.
Flight 53 and the national Daedalians recently awarded a combined $5,000 scholarship to one of the AFROTC cadets attending the event, Cadet 3rd Class Katherine P. McGowan of Atkinson.
During his career, Breuder served a combined eight years as the Hospital Commander of the 97th Medical Group at Eaker Air Force Base, Ark., and the 380th Medical Group at Plattsburgh AFB, N.Y.
He also is a former Chief of Staff at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Manchester.
In addition to his medical and public health degrees, Breuder is a fellow of the American College of Preventive Medicine and the Aerospace Medical Association, belongs to the Society of USAF Flight Surgeons and the Association of Military Surgeons of the US, and is a senior member of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. He also has a master’s degree in astronautics from the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, and a bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering.