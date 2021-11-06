I t’s the hands that catch first the eye, then the heart.
Some are gnarled with age, others small and soft. They clasp each other, in moments of connection both intimate and universal.
Merrimack artist Emily Otterman’s “The Gratitude Collection” is a stunning series of composite images drawn from a 2015 trip to the Netherlands with her father, Robert Otterman.
The two were part of a group of Canadian veterans and their caregivers who traveled to the Netherlands that year for the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of its liberation in World War II. That country has never forgotten the debt it owes to those who had fought to free them from the deprivation and devastation of war, Otterman said.
The gratitude of the people there for these now-elderly veterans was visceral, Otterman said.
“It was really fascinating, heart-warming, almost gut-wrenching at times to see the emotion of some of these people who had witnessed it as children,” she said.
A Canadian pipe band and a water salute by a pair of fire trucks greeted the former soldiers as they landed in Amsterdam.
“You couldn’t help but feel joy over there, because they just exude joy and gratitude at every step,” Otterman said. “They treated them like royalty.”
The fact that many of the veterans were in their 90s made the trip even more poignant, she said.
“They realized that this might have been the last time they were going to see them,” she said.
Many local residents wept.
Everywhere they went, people “were so intent on touching one of these beloved veterans,” she said.
The trip was “eye-opening,” Otterman said. “To be honest with you, I was very naive about my dad’s experience. He talked about it a little bit, I just didn’t really pay much attention, to be honest.”
But in the Netherlands, she said, “I saw him as a soldier for the first time in my life.”
Otterman had never been that interested in history. “This trip changed that,” she said.
“It made me very, very aware of the cost of war, especially on someone’s soil.”
‘Just so powerful’
Perhaps the most striking image in the collection, “Beholding Touch,” features a child reaching up to clasp hands with an elderly veteran — Robert Otterman.
During a parade for the visiting heroes, Otterman was riding in an old army ambulance with her father. But she couldn’t get a good view, so she got out.
“Literally seconds later, this little girl came into my view,” she said.
Otterman took a picture.
Later, going through her photos from the trip, the image leaped out at her. “It was just so powerful,” she said.
She knew she had to turn it into artwork.
That was the start of “The Gratitude Collection,” which is on display at LaBelle Winery in Derry through the end of the year. The series manages to capture a daughter’s love for her father, soldiers’ devotion to their comrades and a people’s enduring bond with those who had fought to liberate them.
Otterman began collecting other images, some from photographers who had been at the commemorations, others from national archives, all used with permission. She created composites, combining old photos taken during wartime and new images of the visiting veterans and the local people who welcomed them.
“I knew I had to present these pieces in a way that was a little bit different, a little bit richer,” she said.
She used a technique called “encaustic,” an ancient method of preserving paper with beeswax. In Otterman’s skilled hands, it brings light, texture and movement to the images.
“I knew instantly, when I used it, that it was going to be perfect for it,” she said. “It just gives that layer of sheen to it, and depth.”
She uses a blowtorch to bond the layers together. “We’re talking about bonds with relationships, and I thought it was so fitting that this medium needed to be bonded between each layer,” she said.
Another image, “Allied Force,” features Canadian veteran Ralph Kearney and a woman named Volie Schermer de Jong, who carried guns on her bicycle for the Dutch Resistance.
“They had never met before,” Otterman said. But the two clasped hands like old friends.
Otterman surrounded that central image with photos of the two as young adults.
“Marching in Formation” features images of soldiers in 1945, a tree-lined country road and white gravestones marked with maple leaves, from a cemetery for Canadian soldiers in the city of Holten.
Local families adopt the graves, caring for them as if for their own loved ones and decorating them with candles at Christmastime, Otterman said.
There’s a waiting list to become a caretaker, she said.
‘The right thing to do’
Otterman hopes her artwork preserves the legacy of that time and place.
“That generation of veterans did it so selflessly,” she said. “They didn’t care what the terms were; they just knew that it was the right thing to do.”
On a broader level, she said, “I’d like it to represent anyone who has served in this capacity and served selflessly, and anyone who has felt that bond with the people that they have served for.
“I wanted to honor that piece of it too, the people who are wanting to recognize these heroes.”
A series of three pieces in the collection depicts images of clasped hands as the visiting veterans and local residents interacted.
That’s her father’s hand in “Touch 3.” At the Derry exhibition, Otterman brushed it with her fingers as if to hold it again in this life.
“My father would be so happy to know that this is being seen,” she said wistfully.
Robert Otterman died in 2020 at the age of 95.
“He was very humble and considerate of others,” she said. “It wasn’t about him; it was about everybody else, about community.
“A higher purpose.”
The last time she saw her mother was at her father’s funeral in Canada that March. Soon after, the pandemic closed the border.
“It was really, really tough because my mother was dying and I wasn’t able to be there with her,” she said.
Her mom died on the last day of 2020.
For Otterman, the Gratitude Collection now also feels like a tribute to her parents, who were married 72 years.
“All the more reason to focus on something like this, this kind of artwork where it’s celebrating those relationships and celebrating the meaning of connection,” she said.
She hopes the work inspires others to express their gratitude while there’s still time — “to find a way to honor people who have made a difference in their lives,” she said.
“I hope that they feel the importance of human connection.”
To learn more, visit www.emilyotterman.com.