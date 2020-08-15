Greater Nashua Habitat for Humanity is giving local veterans more time to apply for its latest home building project, after the organization got no takers by its previous deadline — despite a statewide shortage of affordable housing.
Chalk it up to another consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last February, Scott Slattery, executive director of the local Habitat chapter, was preparing to launch a marketing campaign for the project, a two-family duplex on Paxton Terrace, in a quiet neighborhood near Holman Stadium. Then the global pandemic landed in New Hampshire.
Like so many other aspects of life in the Granite State, it came to a halt.
Slattery had to lay off staff and now runs the entire Greater Nashua Habitat operation himself, with some help from a few volunteers. That made it difficult to do the usual sort of outreach that goes into finding the right families to build and purchase a Habitat home.
In this case, Slattery needed to speak to veterans service organizations to recruit promising applicants. With everything shut down, that was impossible. “Because of COVID, the word wasn’t getting out,” Slattery said.
Now the organization is trying again, extending the application deadline to Aug. 31. “We want to give an opportunity for as many people to apply as possible,” he said.
The organization is looking for two families of veterans, military members or those killed in action. Applicants have to live or work in one of the 14 towns served by the Greater Nashua chapter — Amherst, Brookline, Greenville, Hollis, Hudson, Lyndeborough, Mason, Merrimack, Milford, Mont Vernon, Nashua, Pelham, Wilton or Windham.
There are income qualifications — you can’t earn too much or too little money — and the veterans or their family members will have to invest 350 hours of “sweat equity” in the project, working alongside Habitat volunteers to build the home, Slattery said.
“People don’t just go in and build it for them. They work side by side with the homeowner,” he said.
Prospective homeowners have to be able to afford the mortgage, insurance and property tax payments.
But those who qualify receive a no-interest mortgage, with payments based on the family’s income level.
“It’s a hand up, not a handout,” Slattery said.
Slattery spent 25 years working in veterans services at Harbor Homes before coming to Habitat 2½ years ago. This new project means a lot to him, he said.
“I look at it as an homage to my own father, who was a Korean War vet,” he said.
His dad served in the Army, and his uncle was a Navy veteran. “I do it for them,” Slattery said.
This will be the Nashua chapter’s 14th building project. The closing on its 13th house took place last week.
The best part of any Habitat project, Slattery said, is handing over the keys to a family.
“Never in their lives had they ever imagined being a homeowner,” he said. “There’s never a dry eye at a Habitat closing, to see people’s realization of a dream.”
For information on applying for, or donating to, the project, go to nashuahabitat.org.