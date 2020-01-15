PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE — Beginning this year, the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine’s Epidemiology Consult Service is scheduled to conduct an occupational health study at the base.
The records-only study will be conducted with assistance from the Air National Guard Surgeon General.
It will examine the personnel records of all service members assigned to Pease between January 1970 and December 2018 to determine if there is a higher incidence of cancer for those who were assigned at Pease Air Force Base or Pease ANGB during that time frame.
Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine is part of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s 711th Human Performance Wing, located in Dayton, Ohio.
The Air Force Personnel Center, the Defense Manpower Data Center and the New Hampshire National Guard will provide records needed to conduct the study.
An informational session regarding the study is scheduled to take place Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. at Pease’s Loy Auditorium, building 264.
This session is open to valid military ID card holders, veterans and military dependents.
“This is a defining step toward addressing the health concerns of the men and women who have worked on Pease Air Force Base and Pease Air National Guard Base,” said Col. John Pogorek, commander of the 157th Air Refueling Wing.
“I want to thank our state and federal partners, Department of Defense, and our congressional delegation who continue to work on behalf of the welfare of our airmen, retirees and their families.”
For information specifically related to the details of the health study, one may contact the AFRL’s 711th HPW’s corporate communications wing at 711.hpw.xpo.corp.com@us.af.mil.
For all other inquiries, including those related to the informational session, contact the 157th Air Refueling Wing public affairs office at usaf.nh.157-arw.mbx.arw-pa@mail.mil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.