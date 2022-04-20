Henniker American Legion Post 78 has received the 2022 Presidents’ Community Partner Award from Campus Compact for New Hampshire at New England College.
Campus Compact for New Hampshire is a state affiliate of a national organization that advances the public purposes of colleges and universities by deepening their ability to improve community life and to educate students for civic and social responsibility.
The Community Partner Award is given to a non-profit organization that has enhanced the quality of life in the community in meaningful ways and engaged in developing sustained, reciprocal partnerships with a college or university.
NEC President Michele Perkins said, “the Henniker American Legion Post 78 has been a consistent and constant supporter of the local toy drive hosted on campus and in the community each year. They have worked with the town to support the Hometown Heroes Banner program to honor fallen soldiers. They are active members of the suicide prevention program by participating in the buddy check program. They have reached to be welcoming and inclusive of our student veteran and faculty/staff population to include them in events and their community. We have been honored to work together with the American Legion to support veterans in our local community.”
“Founded in 1946 when veterans were returning from World War II, New England College has been an outstanding steward of serving veterans as they pursue their education goals” Post commander Sukari Statton Bill said, and “it has been a pleasure working with their Office of Veterans Affairs in reaching out to student veterans.”