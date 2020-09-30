The Henniker American Legion Post 78 will be collecting unserviceable flags through Monday, Oct. 12. Residents may bring their faded, tattered and worn flags for proper disposal by dropping them off at the Henniker Brewing Company, Henniker Town Hall, Depot Street, Henniker, or to the town transfer station. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions this year, there will be no public ceremony.
The post will hold a private dignified tribute to the U.S. flag and its symbolism. Through this disposal, the post enhances respect to the flag in our community and provides a much-needed service to those who have flags needing to be properly retired. The flags that have graced the graves of Henniker veterans buried in town cemeteries for the past year will also be retired during this ceremony.