Hilltop Chevrolet supports veterans park

Ron Currier’s Hilltop Chevrolet donated $15,900 to the Somersworth Veterans Memorial Park project last month at the car dealership. From left are Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard, and Kylie Currier Goodwin and Ron Currier, both of Hilltop.

 Ron Currier’s Hilltop Chevrolet

Ron Currier’s Hilltop Chevrolet has donated $15,900 to the Somersworth Veterans Memorial Park project.

Starting on Veterans Day 2019, through the end of the year, Hilltop Chevrolet allocated dollars — from each vehicle sold — to this special effort.

On hand to accept the check was Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard.

The Somersworth Veterans Memorial Park project allows for the development of that area of Main Street — as a living memorial, local history teaching tool, and gathering place.

The Veterans Park Commission has launched a brick donation campaign for anyone wishing to honor a veteran.

Information is available at somersworth.com regarding the sale of memorial bricks.

A limited number of granite pavers are also available through the Somersworth City Hall Finance Office at 603-692-9506.

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for Memorial Day 2020, and a dedication ceremony is scheduled for Veterans Day 2020.

Wednesday, March 11, 2020