Ron Currier’s Hilltop Chevrolet has donated $15,900 to the Somersworth Veterans Memorial Park project.
Starting on Veterans Day 2019, through the end of the year, Hilltop Chevrolet allocated dollars — from each vehicle sold — to this special effort.
On hand to accept the check was Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard.
The Somersworth Veterans Memorial Park project allows for the development of that area of Main Street — as a living memorial, local history teaching tool, and gathering place.
The Veterans Park Commission has launched a brick donation campaign for anyone wishing to honor a veteran.
Information is available at somersworth.com regarding the sale of memorial bricks.
A limited number of granite pavers are also available through the Somersworth City Hall Finance Office at 603-692-9506.
A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for Memorial Day 2020, and a dedication ceremony is scheduled for Veterans Day 2020.