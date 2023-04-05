Many veterans, their families and survivors have filed claims related to a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, radiation and other toxic substances — the PACT Act.
It also added more health conditions that VA will presume are caused by exposure to these substances making it easier for beneficiaries to access VA benefits and services.
You can easily check the status of your PACT Act claim once it has been submitted.
How do I check the status of my PACT Act claim?
Sign into your va.gov account with your existing Login.gov, ID.me, DS Logon or My HealtheVet account. If you don’t have any of these accounts, you can create a free Login.gov or ID.me account. Once you are signed into your account, simply follow these three steps to check the status of your PACT Act claim:
Go to your “My VA” dashboard. You will find the link for this dashboard in the top right corner of the page once you’re signed in.1
Scroll down to the “Track Claims” section. There, you’ll see a summary of the latest status information for any open claims or appeals you may have.
Click on the “View Status” button for a specific claim. You’ll go to a page with more details about that claim’s status and supporting evidence. Evidence may include documents like a doctor’s report or medical test results.
What else can I learn about my PACT Act claim?
After you log in and follow the steps above, you can find out:
Where your claim, appeal or decision review is in the review process.
Which documents and forms VA needs from you.
Which documents have already been received from health care providers, government agencies and other sources.
Details like your claim type, the date VA received your claim and the name of your representative.
What should I do if I need help filing a claim or have questions?
Veterans service officers are available to assist a veteran or their survivor in filing claims, reviewing information or answering questions.