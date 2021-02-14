About 575 veterans were immunized Sunday at a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Manchester VA Medical Center.
The line was long and formed early, but one veteran told a Union Leader photographer it moved "better than DisneyWorld."
VA facilities around the country got 200,000 extra doses of the Moderna vaccine last week.
The Manchester VA has been administering about 200 to 300 doses a week to veterans.
Spokeswoman Kristin Pressley said Sunday that more vaccine is expected to arrive this week and the VA will be scheduling veterans 65 and over for shots.
Veterans who get care through the VA can call for appointments at 1-800-892-8384, ext. 3199.